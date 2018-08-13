× A dry start, then a wet end to the week for central Indiana

After a dry start, this week will turn wet. High pressure will bring dry, seasonably warm weather to central Indiana through Tuesday.

A strong area of low pressure will track through the Ohio Valley midweek with the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain will be likely through Thursday morning.

Additional upper level disturbances passing through the region will trigger scattered showers and storms for Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather will return for Sunday.

So far the month is off to a wet start.

Our Summer rainfall deficit is around an inch.

Expect a dry Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely through Thursday.

Scattered showers are likely Friday.

Our rain threat will continue through Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely this week.