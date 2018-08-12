× Tracking a warm and dry start to the week

It was a warm end to the weekend with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s across the state. Indianapolis reached 87° this afternoon because of the sunny skies throughout the day.

Much of the area also stayed dry, but there were a couple pop-up thunderstorms during the late afternoon.

You have another chance to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight! Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight hours.

Light fog may develop early tomorrow morning because of the light winds and clear skies. Dew points and air temperatures will drop into the mid-60s early tomorrow morning.

We are tracking a dry start to the work week with highs near 90° by Tuesday. Rain chances will increase midweek as another storm system tracks over the Midwest. Highs will begin to decline on Thursday due to the cloud cover and showers around central Indiana.