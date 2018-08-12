Southport mother of three defends her children from suspected would-be kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- A local mother is telling parents to watch their kids, after a man attempted to abduct her children outside her Southport apartment.

It happened on Creekbrook Drive, and Kristen Scott was just 30 feet from her children. She said her kids and nephew were playing outside when a man tried to abduct them. He began mimicking the funny faces they were making, and trying to get them to approach him.

“I guess the guy started doing it back. I’m not sure if that was his way of seeming friendly,” Scott said, “My 4-year-old hesitated, kind of stopped you know, looked at him, and he said, "Come here sweetie.”

She said the children screamed and ran, while making sure the youngest got away. Scott began sprinting after him with rocks, and was trying to defend her children.

“I gave birth to my three children, and I am going to keep my three children by whatever means necessary,” Scott said.

Before he left the scene, Scott said she saw a white man get in his car and drive off in what she believes to be a white Ford Taurus. If you have any information about the case you are urged to call police.