Several Hoosiers, lawmakers meet at Indy medical marijuana forum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A group of Hoosiers met Saturday at the Indiana State Library in an effort to raise awareness for marijuana legalization.

Indiana lawmakers will study the issue this fall and several were on hand at the forum.

"The people that stand in the way of a hearing or this issue moving forward are doing it at their own peril,” State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) said.

Many Hoosier veterans were there, stating that medical marijuana would be great for Hoosier vets suffering from PTSD.

“It’s like a boxing ring. I get in the boxing ring, I prepare to win. We’ve got the support of our citizens,” Jeff Staker with Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis said.

More than two dozen states have legalized medical marijuana.