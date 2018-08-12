Senate race heats up as Donnelly prepares for Kavanaugh meeting

Posted 8:30 am, August 12, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Next week, the President's nominee for the Supreme Court will sit down with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in a long-awaited meeting that could have a ripple effect on Indiana's race for Senate.

This past week, we caught up with Donnelly to discuss the looming confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the contentious Senate campaign.

As a vulnerable red-state Democrat up for re-election, Donnelly's vote is being closely watched ahead of his November election matchup with Republican Mike Braun.

We recently spoke with Braun about a number of issues in the news, including the Supreme Court debate and the topic of outsourcing, which now has the Braun campaign on defense after an Associated Press report revealing new information about Braun's business selling foreign auto parts.

In the video above, see our interviews with Donnelly, Braun, and Brian Howey from Howey Politics Indiana.

