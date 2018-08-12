Motorcyclist lifelined after crashing in group of 20 riders

Posted 2:37 pm, August 12, 2018

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist was lifelined and two others were injured following a wreck Saturday in Johnson County.

Just after 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of SR 44 and SR 135 on the report of a vehicle wreck.

When they arrived, they observed around 20 motorcycles pulled over to the side of the road. Witnesses told police a man lost control while riding in the group and caused two other motorcyclists to crash.

The man who lost control was lifelined with serious injuries to his leg and head. The other two were transported with minor injuries.

