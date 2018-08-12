IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, August 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - What's behind the dispute between Attorney General Curtis Hill and Secretary of State Connie Lawson over early voting?

And what are our insiders saying about the latest news in the race for Senate?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the early voting dispute, the race for Senate, and the potential Indiana impact of the current national political climate in this midterm election year.

