IMPD investigating a fatal shooting on city’s near northwest side

Posted 12:16 am, August 12, 2018

Breaking News

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman has died following a shooting on the city’s near northwest side Saturday night.

Officers with IMPD responded to a call of a person shot on the 1200 block of West 32nd Street just before 10:30 p.m.

A victim was found in front of a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say how the woman was shot or what led to shots being fired.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No information was given on a possible suspect.

Investigators are conducting interviews with potential witnesses.

