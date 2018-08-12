Homeowner sent to hospital in critical condition following home invasion

Posted 6:44 am, August 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:44AM, August 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting that has left a person in critical condition.

Just after 5:30 Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of North Fenton Avenue, near Washington Street, on the east side.

Police say the victim is a homeowner who was shot during a home invasion robbery. It is still unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s