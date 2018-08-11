William & Mary board rescinds Bill Cosby honorary degree

Bill Cosby found guilty during sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The board of visitors of The College of William & Mary has voted to rescind an honorary degree awarded to comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

The board issued a statement Friday saying that since it awarded the Masters of Arts degree in 1993, “information came to light and was confirmed that Mr. Cosby engaged in abhorrent conduct antithetical to our university’s core values.”

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. He faces sentencing Sept. 24.

Several schools have rescinded honorary degrees bestowed on Cosby, including Temple University, his alma mater. In June, three Maryland universities rescinded honorary degrees, as did Northwestern University, the first time in its 167 years.

