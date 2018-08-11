× Tracking limited rain chances for Sunday

We kicked off our weekend with areas of patchy dense fog, mainly northwest of Indianapolis. There was also a lot of dry time throughout the day! Indianapolis did not receive any rainfall, but there were a few thunderstorms that fired up in our southern counties.

When the sunshine came out this afternoon, temperatures climbed into the lower to mid-80s, which is near the average high of 84 degrees.

Skies will become mostly clear during the overnight hours as lows fall into the lower 60s. It will be a great night to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower because of the calm conditions. The best time to view the meteor shower will be between midnight and twilight. You may even see up to 60 meteors per hour!

There is going to be more sunshine for our Sunday with a few clouds building in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer that afternoon because of the limited cloud cover. Expect a high near 86° in the Indianapolis area for Sunday!

Most of the area will stay dry tomorrow, however, a stray shower or storm may still pop up during the heat of the day. The rain chances are going to remain low through Tuesday with highs rising back into the upper-80s. Another system will arrive midweek and bring additional rainfall to central Indiana.