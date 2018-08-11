× President hangs with ‘Bikers for Trump’ at his golf club

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter as rain dumped on his New Jersey golf club, lambasting his Justice Department before welcoming members of a “Bikers for Trump” fan group.

Dozens and dozens of gleaming motorcycles descended on the president’s central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump.

But pouring rain and flash-flood warnings scrambled the plan, sending soggy bikers inside a ballroom. Trump signed autographs and posed for selfies, and guests jeered at reporters and called for them to “tell the truth.”

Hours earlier Trump issued familiar Twitter attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russia investigation.