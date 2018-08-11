× Joel Osteen packs Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Televangelists Joel and Victoria Osteen brought a message of hope and encouragement to a packed Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Night of Hope worship service is a time for the community to come together around worship, music and an encouraging message from Joel and his wife Victoria.

The Osteen’s pastor Lakewood church in Houston. They reach over 10 million people every week through their television, podcast, radio ministries, as well as their numerous best-selling books.