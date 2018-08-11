Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter is beyond capacity, trying to hold off making tough decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A desperate plea for potential pet owners, Indianapolis Animal Care Services needs your help. The shelter is beyond capacity, and taking in dozens of animals a day.

They are refusing to put animals down, which is resulting in extra cages everywhere. Right now, they will not euthanize to make space, but if the trend continues they may be forced to.

“We are bursting at the seams, we don’t have any cages open,” Brandi Pahl, spokesperson for the Department of Business and Neighborhood services, said, "In the past few weeks we have been doing well with adoptions, it’s just that time of year.”

The shelter has more than 1000 animals, and are taking on 40 to 50 more per day. We saw volunteers working the intake door who are begging people to wait, reminding them of the risks of overcrowding.

“They may be able to help you keep your animal depending on what your situation is," Pahl said.

This month adoptions are free with a $10 dollar donation of pet supplies. If you want to give one of these animals a home, the shelter is open every day but Wednesday.