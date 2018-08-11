Ex-Indiana teacher charged with school drug use set to plead guilty

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A northwest Indiana high school teacher recorded on video possibly using drugs in her classroom is expected to plead guilty to a criminal charge.

A Lake County judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing for former Lake Central High School teacher Samantha Cox of Cedar Lake. Defense attorney Ray Szarmach says she will agree to a plea deal with prosecutors, but declined to discuss its terms.

Cox was arrested in November on cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession charges after students reported seeing the English teacher with drugs and posted video online. She later resigned from the school in St. John.

Court records say Cox told police she bought $160 worth of cocaine that morning before arriving at school.

