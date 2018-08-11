× Customers shoot armed robber at convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police believe two customers shot an armed robber at a GetGo on the northeast side of town this evening.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. about an armed man attempting to rob the convenience store, located near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Ave. Police say the man arrived at the GetGo in a stolen vehicle. When the man pulled out a gun, police believe two armed customers fired multiple shots at the suspect.

IMPD found the suspect in critical condition from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Homicide at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.