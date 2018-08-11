× 25-year-old Indiana man second to die in Kentucky apartment fire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a second person has died following a Kentucky apartment fire.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 22-year-old Andra Pool was pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday, two days after the blaze at Woodland Heights apartment complex in Hopkinsville.

Police said 25-year-old David Keys of New Albany, Indiana, died at the scene from smoke inhalation.

The Kentucky New Era reported the fire was contained to a kitchen but caused smoke damage throughout the apartment.

State fire investigators say they determined the fire started in the apartment around at the stove.