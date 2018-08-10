Whiteland man critically injured, police take shooter into custody

Posted 6:03 am, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, August 10, 2018

Scene of shooting in Whiteland on August 10, 2019

WHITELAND, Ind. – One person is in custody following a shooting in Whiteland early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex near Willow Drive and North Front Street around 12:50 a.m. The scene was chaotic when police arrived, and they were confronted with a suspect holding a rifle.

Police say “quite a few rounds” were fired, and a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and booked in the Johnson County Jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in our town, so residents are upset, which is understandable,” Whiteland Police Chief Rick Shipp said.

