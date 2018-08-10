Stray storm possible Friday afternoon

Beautiful morning for Indianapolis. Broken clouds made for a gorgeous sunrise. The saying goes: red sky in the morning, sailor take warning. It won't be quite as bad as that sounds, just a stray storms or two expected Friday afternoon. Most of the day will be dry so you can still get outside to enjoy the heat.You can send the kids to school with a pocket umbrella but not looking like rain will be a huge problem today. Plenty of dry hours Friday but here's what that brief storm chance looks like: Same rain threat heading into the weekend: plenty of dry hours with a storm or two possible for your town. Highs today will feel a lot like Thursday with just a bit more humidity. Could have a brief storm at the beginning of Symphony on the Prairie but shouldn't be enough to rain out the event. The Beatles Tribute should go on! Stray shower or storm both of our weekend days but plenty of dry time to enjoy.
