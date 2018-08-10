× Possible arson suspect caught on camera running away from house fire naked

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department is asking the public to help identify a man seen running naked away from a house fire on Friday.

Officials released surveillance video that shows the possible arson suspect strip behind a home in the 4800 block of E. 13th St. before smoke and fire appears.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First responders were called to the scene on the city’s east side at about 10:20 a.m. and the blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes. Authorities say there were no injuries and the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Neighbors say the home has been vacant for three years.

Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information regarding the naked man or the incident itself is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.