Police stop 11-year-old who took mom’s car on joy ride from Indy to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper stopped an 11-year-old boy who took a joy ride in his mother’s car Friday morning.

The Indianapolis woman reported her 2005 black Pontiac Bonneville stolen at about 9 a.m.

With the help of OnStar, police say the vehicle was eventually located in Putnam County, on US 40 near County Road 300.

Police stop 11-year-old boy on joy ride in Putnam County (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

The juvenile in possession of the vehicle told Trooper John Myers that he was just going to go around the block, but decided to just keep going.

Police say the boy ended up traveling on I-70 and took exit 37 north towards US 40. The juvenile then stated he decided to head back home but ran out of gas.

After consulting with the family and prosecutor’s office, police say no charges are going to be filed at this time.

