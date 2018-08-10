Police pursuit ends in fatal crash on south side

Posted 3:23 pm, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:00PM, August 10, 2018

Photo of the scene taken by photographer Greg Dunn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person died in a crash Friday following a pursuit.

The crash occurred around just after 2 p.m. near Meridian Street and Gimber Street.

IMPD says officers noticed a car at Walker and State streets, checked it out and discovered it was stolen.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t comply. A short pursuit followed and the driver of the stolen car lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree.

A female passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD described the incident as “tragic” and urged residents to pull over when commanded to do so.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s