NBA announces regular season schedule, Pacers to play 12 games on national television

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will open the 2018-19 season at home Wednesday, October 17 hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA released the league’s regular season schedule Friday afternoon, and the Blue and Gold will grace the airwaves of national television 12 times, a stark upgrade from last year’s one national game. Such is the result of last season’s No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and taking the eventual conference champion Cavaliers to a Game 7.

Some key home dates Pacers fans may want to know: They’ll host Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics twice, first on November 3 and then on April 5. The reigning NBA Champion Warriors come to town January 28. LeBron James returns to Indy in LA Lakers Gold & Purple on February 5.

