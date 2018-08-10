NBA announces regular season schedule, Pacers to play 12 games on national television

Posted 9:45 pm, August 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 05: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warrriors during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 5, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will open the 2018-19 season at home Wednesday, October 17 hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA released the league’s regular season schedule Friday afternoon, and the Blue and Gold will grace the airwaves of national television 12 times, a stark upgrade from last year’s one national game. Such is the result of last season’s No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and taking the eventual conference champion Cavaliers to a Game 7.

Some key home dates Pacers fans may want to know: They’ll host Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics twice, first on November 3 and then on April 5. The reigning NBA Champion Warriors come to town January 28. LeBron James returns to Indy in LA Lakers Gold & Purple on February 5.

For the Pacers’ full schedule, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s