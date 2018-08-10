× IMPD looking for man who’s been missing since July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man who’s been missing since July.

Detectives with IMPD Missing Persons said 70-year-old Raymond Draughon was last seen on July 11, 2018, at 1057 N. Warman. His family hasn’t heard from him since.

Police said Draughon has been diagnosed with dementia. He’s about 5’7” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact IMPD Missing Persons Detective Burton at 317-327-6186 or 317-327-6160.