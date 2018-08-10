Girl Scouts celebrate National S’mores Day with inaugural fundraising event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of many “tastes of summer” was served up Friday on Monument Circle!

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosted its inaugural S’mores on the Circle featuring seven chefs who created gourmet s’mores.

The s’mores were sold for $5, with proceeds supporting the Girl Scouts.

“Girls join Girl Scouts for $25 and one of that money stays locally,” said Danielle Shockley, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “What we do to serve girls comes from any fundraising we do, so this really helps us break down barriers so all girls can access the Girl Scouts experience.”

“It’s given me a scholarship to college, so that’s going to help me a lot, and with my gold award and how many lessons I’ve learned,” said senior Girl Scout, Ella West.

As part of National S’mores Day, chefs created gourmet s’mores to showcase “what a s’more means to them.”

“Girls Scouts are actually credited with having in print the first s’mores recipe as early back as 1925,” said Shockley. “Knowing that’s part of our history and that cookies are so much a part of the Girl Scouts image, we wanted to really bring people out to celebrate that.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by the event, where he declared Aug. 10, “S’mores on the Circle Day” in Indianapolis. He also tried out some of the gooey treats!

The first 100 guests who bought s’mores received a free package of S’mores Girl Scout Cookies,

“We had 700 s’mores made, 700 tickets,” said Shockley. “Our biggest worry was we would have 600 left, but the fact that so many people in the community came out to support the Girl Scouts is very telling by this turnout today.”

Chefs who competed at the event:

-Chef Jason Anderson, Bon Appetit at Wabash College

-Chef Shannon Anderson, Basically Buttercream

-Chef Susanne Grier, Greater Indianapolis American Culinary Foundation

-Chef David McMillen, private chef

-Chef Erica Oakley, The Alexander

-Chef Lauren Reed, The Farm at Prophetstown

-Chef Megan Vohs, Levy Restaurants at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

If you’d like to help support Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, click here.