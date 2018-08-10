× Franklin names longtime Johnson County Sheriff’s Office member as new police chief

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The city of Franklin will soon have a new police chief.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said Kirby Cochran is his choice to head the Franklin Police Department. Cochran currently works for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He has completed all training requirements of the law enforcement training board.

He’ll replace current Chief Tim O’Sullivan, who is retiring.

Barnett interviewed 11 candidates, including several internal ones, before choosing Cochran as chief of police.

“The most important thing I confirmed is we have many good men and women within our force,” Barnett said.

Cochran called his selection a “humbling opportunity” and said he looked forward to serving the community he’s called home his entire life. He’s served with the sheriff’s department for 13 years and sought the Republican nomination for sheriff.

“I am thrilled to work alongside the excellent men and women of the Franklin Police Department,” he said. “Together we can make the department a model for agencies across the state. More importantly, along with the community, we can continue to make Franklin a safe place to raise our children.”

Cochran will be sworn in on Aug. 20 at the City Council meeting. His first day on the job is Aug. 21.