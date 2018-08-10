Death investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Express Pantry

Posted 8:22 pm, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, August 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into an Express Pantry on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Friday.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1600 block of S. State Ave at about 6:17 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered the driver was suffering from an injury that didn’t appear to be related to the crash. That person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to canvass the area for witnesses and forensic workers began collecting evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s