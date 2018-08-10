× Colts beat Seahawks 19-17 in preseason opener

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Frank Reich era is off to a fast start.

The Colts beat the Seahawks, 19-17 in Thursday’s preseason opener in Reich’s debut as head coach.

Andrew Luck saw his first game action after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. The franchise quarterback played into the beginning of the second quarter, leading the team on two field goal drives. He finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards.

Adam Vinatieri, entering his 23rd season in the NFL, converted three field goals, including a 51-yarder. He connected from 45-yards at the end of the first half to give the Colts a 9-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The Seahawks regained the advantage in the third quarter before Mike Badgley hit a 34-yard field goal to put the Colts back on top. Phillip Walker then found Darrell Daniels for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend Indy’s lead.

The Colts’ defense gave up a touchdown to Russell Wilson and Seattle’s first team offense on its first possession. The Seahawks were poised to score again on their second drive until Nate Hairston intercepted Austin Davis in the end zone.

The Colts are off on Friday, before resuming training camp on Saturday at Grand Park in Westfield at 3:40 p.m.

The team will play its second preseason game Monday, August 20th against the Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.