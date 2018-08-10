Abrupt end to Rascal Flatts concert has fans buzzing on social media

Posted 6:18 am, August 10, 2018, by

Klipsch Music Center, now Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—Some Rascal Flatts fans are waking up with a lot of questions this morning after they say the country trio never came back on stage for an encore to play their greatest hits.

The band was performing at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center last night as part of their Back to  Us tour.

Concertgoers took to social media expressing their disappointment after the country-trio never came back on stage for an encore to play their greatest hits. Instead, attendees say security told them they needed to leave.

Any updates we will post here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s