Abrupt end to Rascal Flatts concert has fans buzzing on social media

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—Some Rascal Flatts fans are waking up with a lot of questions this morning after they say the country trio never came back on stage for an encore to play their greatest hits.

The band was performing at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center last night as part of their Back to Us tour.

Concertgoers took to social media expressing their disappointment after the country-trio never came back on stage for an encore to play their greatest hits. Instead, attendees say security told them they needed to leave.

