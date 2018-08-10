× A chance for a few storms this weekend

Get ready for a warm, humid weekend with a chance for widely scattered afternoon storms.

An area of low pressure will become cut off from the basic westerly current, and move independently of that current. This “cutoff low” will remain nearly stationary for days, and on occasion may move westward opposite to the prevailing flow aloft.

This weather system will sit over the region and give a daily chance for scattered storms through early next week. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through that time.

Along with the daily chance for rain, high temperatures will be in the 80s.

We still have a small Summer rainfall deficit.

Expect a few widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

Expect a few widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Sunday.

A half-inch of rain is likely over the next three days.