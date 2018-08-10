53-year-old man killed in deadly hit-and-run; IMPD still searching for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are searching for a driver who was behind the wheel during a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash took place Thursday night just a few blocks south of the state fairgrounds near 35th and Sutherland.

Witnesses say the 53-year-old victim, Montez Lomax, was standing in the street talking to a friend when he got hit and killed by a driver who refused to stop.

The man’s family now hopes the person responsible is brought to justice.

“Somebody hit him and he went in the air and landed on the ground. They tried to revive him and just couldn’t get him back,” said the victim’s sister, Cheronea Smith.

Smith says despite the best efforts of emergency crews, her brother died from his injuries.

“I just remember my brother as my protector, one who would look out for me. It’s still kind of surreal that he is gone,” said Smith.

“Honestly it’s pretty surreal right now. I’m in like a heavenly bubble right now,” said the victim’s son Montez Lomax.

Montez says despite the family’s pain, he remembers his dad's musical gifts.

“He was the best music player I know. He could play any instrument you put in front of him,” said Lomax.

Witnesses at the scene say the suspect made no effort to stop before driving away.

Montez's son, who shares the same name, asked for the public's help turning in the driver who killed his father.

“The name will live on, but yeah somebody needs to say something about whoever killed my dad,” said Lomax.

“You hit somebody and you literally take a person’s life, you never know why people do things they do, but it can totally change people’s lives,” said Smith.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on a suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.