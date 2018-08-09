× Sheriff’s office employee eavesdropped confidential conversation between Noblesville school shooting suspect and attorney, law firm says

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The attorney representing the suspect accused of shooting a student and a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in May confirmed a tip CBS4 received regarding a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employee who intentionally listened in on a confidential conversation between the suspect and the attorney.

Attorney Ben Jaffe says this was the first conversation the suspect had with an attorney to make initial contact.

The attorney said he had heard the the meeting was overheard via an intercom system, but the sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed that. He also said the employee allegedly shared the conversation with co-workers and the prosecutor in the case eventually found out. The law firm says they were notified immediately when the prosecutor found out of the breach of attorney-client privileges.

Eskew Law Firm says they were disappointed and concerned but feel the sheriff took the matter seriously. The firm believes disciplinary action was taken and the situation was handled properly. They do not expect this to impact the case.

The sheriff’s office has not stated the employee’s role or what action will be taken.

The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 10-11.