× Muncie pain doctor gets 2 years house arrest for convictions

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie pain clinic doctor has been sentenced to two years on house arrest after being convicted of three counts each of forgery and prescription-related registration offenses.

William Hedrick learned his sentence Thursday following his June convictions . Delaware Circuit Judge Linda Ralu Wolf sentenced Hedrick to two years on each of the six counts. The Star Press reports Wolf ordered that the sentences be served concurrently and agreed to Hedrick’s request that he be allowed to serve the time in house arrest at his Hamilton County home.

Local, state and federal authorities raided Hedrick’s Muncie pain clinic in October 2014. They alleged Hedrick and his Muncie clinic contributed to the deaths of eight people by over-prescribing pain medication. Prosecutors said the practice saw hundreds of patients some days.