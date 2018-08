× INDOT prepares for concrete barrier wall repairs on I-70 this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduled to close the right lane of I-70 westbound through the north split ramp system and the left lane of the Michigan/Ohio Street collector ramp for a concrete barrier wall repair.

The lane closures are anticipated for Saturday, August 11 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.