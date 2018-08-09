× Police investigating double shooting in neighborhood on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s far east side that left two men in critical condition Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 11200 block of Sedlak Ln. shortly after 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they found one man inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. IMPD says another man was found a block away on Moores Manor, also with a gunshot wound. Officers believe he ran there from Sedlak Ln.

According to police at the scene, both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Authorities didn’t have any suspect information to provide, but did say they are looking into a black vehicle that was found running outside the home on Sedlak Ln.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.