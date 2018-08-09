× Hendricks County Animal Shelter doesn’t receive any donations one month after pleas for help

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Hendricks County Animal Shelter is in dire need of help after almost exhausting its entire food inventory.

Shelter officials made a plea for food and donations on Facebook last month, but the shelter did not receive a single donation. Now they’re reaching out for help again.

The shelter in Danville is working on creating an Amazon wish list right now, but you can still drop off donations at the shelter. We will update this story with a link to the wish list when it is made available.

Some of the items they need include dry cat and kitten food, dog food, creamy peanut butter, bleach, paper towels, hand soap and other cleaning products.

You can drop off donations at the shelter today from noon until 6 p.m., tomorrow 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays. It’s located at 250 E. Campus Blvd. in Danville.