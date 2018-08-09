Girl struck by vehicle in Kokomo; suspect in custody

Posted 8:56 pm, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57PM, August 9, 2018

KOKOMO, Ind. – A girl was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children after being struck by a vehicle in Kokomo.

The police department says it happened in the 800 block of East Alto Road at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officers, a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The condition and age of the victim were not immediately released by authorities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

