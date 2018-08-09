Donations come pouring in after Hendricks County Animal Shelter pleads for help

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Hendricks County Animal Shelter was in dire need of help after almost exhausting its entire food inventory. Shelter officials made a plea for food and donations on Facebook last month, but the shelter didn’t receive a single donation, so they reached out for help again. And, boy did Hoosiers answer the call.

Officials say their phones have been ringing off the hook and donations came pouring in Thursday, with donations filling their facility.

The shelter says they’re overwhelmed and grateful for the response from the community.

“It takes a VILLAGE, and the Animal Loving Community stepped up all over the country… Yes! COUNTRY!” said the shelter on Facebook. “Social Media at its FINEST! Thank You so very much for the support shown to our shelter pets.”

Donations can continue to be dropped off at the shelter on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays. It’s located at 250 E. Campus Blvd. in Danville.

Some of the items they need include dry cat and kitten food, dog food, creamy peanut butter, bleach, paper towels, hand soap and other cleaning products.