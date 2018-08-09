Disney launches sleep hotline to help parents get fussy kids to bed

Photo credit: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Having trouble getting your kids to sleep? Maybe Mickey Mouse can help!

Disney launched a new service that will help parents get their children in bed. The company teamed up with pediatric sleep coach Lauren Olson and unveiled a hotline service.

When parents call 877-7-MICKEY, Mickey Mouse joyfully answers the call. Mickey will tell your little ones in a playful voice that it’s time to hit the hay. You can also choose to have Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy talk to your children.

Parents should take advantage of the service quickly as it’s only set to run until August 31.

