Daleville crash leaves 2 dead

Posted 8:00 pm, August 9, 2018, by

File photo

DALEVILLE, Ind. – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Daleville Thursday evening.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on SR 67 near 600 West shortly after 6 p.m.

The Muncie Star Press reports that one victim was transported from the scene by helicopter, but efforts to revive the person were called off. The other victim died at the scene, according to the newspaper.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

