Andrew Luck surpassed expectations with his return to the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Whatever everyone was expecting from Andrew Luck on his return to the playing field for the first time in 585 days undoubtedly was surpassed Thursday evening at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

Restricted to methodical, arduous rehabilitation since January 2017 surgery on his right shoulder, Luck shook off the butterflies that undoubtedly followed him into the huddle and looked poised and precise while directing two series.

Luck’s bottom line: 19 snaps, 124 yards, two Adam Vinatieri field goals. He was calm in the pocket and decisive with his reads while completing 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards.

And yes, he absorbed a couple of hits.

The first was delivered by linebacker Bobby Wagner when Luck tucked the football and ran for 1 yard on a third-and-3. The other was a legitimate sack as left tackle Joe Haeg, subbing for injured Anthony Castonzo, was beaten by rookie defensive end Rashseem Green for the only sack of Luck.

Along with Luck reintroducing himself to the NFL – his first pass was a 17-yard completion to running back Marlon Mack – the the game offered several situational plays.

On the opening drive, Luck converted a third-and-6 with an 8-yard completion to T.Y. Hilton, then picked up a fourth-and-1 with a 14-yard swing pass to the right to Robert Turbin.

Each of Luck’s drives ended in a similar manner: Vinatieri field goals. He knocked down a 33-yarder to give the Colts an early 3-0 lead, then drove a low liner through the uprights from 51 yards to narrow Seattle’s lead to 7-6.

