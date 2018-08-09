× 18-year-old injured in Kokomo shooting, juvenile suspects sought

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police say a teenager was shot Wednesday night in Kokomo.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were called to St. Vincent Hospital regarding a patient who was dropped off and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and upper arm.

Investigators spoke with the victim, who said he and a friend were approached by two juvenile males. A fight broke out and someone fired a shot, injuring the 18-year-old victim.

The victim was listed in stable condition after going through surgery.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the juveniles involved is asked to call Detective Chad Rodgers at 765-456-7350, or the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with an anonymous tip.