Terre Haute to celebrate history of Coca-Cola bottle with new festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Terre Haute will host its first-ever festival dedicated to the iconic Coca-Cola contour bottle next month.

The city bills itself as the birthplace of the original bottle, which the Root Glass Company created in 1915 as part of a contest from Coca-Cola to design a new bottle.

Downtown Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce announced that the “Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival” will be held on Sept. 22, according to WTHI.

It will feature Coca-Cola collectible dealers, vintage memorabilia, a kids’ area, live music, a beer garden and more.

In addition, the Wabash Valley Road Runner’s Club will hold its annual half-marathon to coincide with the festival. You can register for the half-marathon here.

For more about the festival, go here.