Shelbyville police ask public to be on lookout for abduction suspect

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public to watch out for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child Tuesday night.

A mother claims it happened when she was pushing her child in a stroller in the area of the Dollar General store on Miller Ave.

She says the suspect ran up to the stroller and attempted to take the child as she stopped to pick up a dropped toy.

The mother told police she was able to shove the suspect away and run home with the child, and the man didn’t say anything.

The suspect is described as being a white male with a dark tan, in his early to mid 30s, about 5’10 to 6’0 tall, 250 pounds (fit not fat looking), with black hair and a full black beard, trimmed about 1 inch. He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt, a white ball cap, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the police department at (317) 392-5108.