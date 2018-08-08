Scattered rain for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a lot of rain on Tuesday! So much, actually, that it was the most August 7th rain we've had in Indy since 1896! We won't have as much rain as we had yesterday but still enough rain to justify sending the umbrella along to school. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid 80s. Our afternoon Indians game at Victory Field will again be threatened by rain. Again, not as much as yesterday but scattered showers could slow things down.

Thursday looks great! Best day of the week, no doubt. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with mid 80s. Get outside if you can! It'll be a great day for the State Fair. We'll have a little rain this weekend but still plenty of dry hours to make some time outside possible. Next $2 Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair looks better than the last one was.

