Mornoe County deputies captured deadly encounter with man on newly-issued body cameras

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two Monroe County sheriff's deputies captured video of a deadly encounter with a Bloomington man on body cameras the department just upgraded a month ago.

CBS4 went to see the cameras and the system, which cost around $100,000 and replaced a system that the sheriff's office put in place in 2015. Every deputy is required to wear a body camera and activate it at every encounter they have with the public.

"It’s supposed to be active and functional from the beginning of your shift to the end," Sgt. Steve Hale said.

Hale said the previous cameras had become burdensome to the department, because they often broke and the batteries would no longer last for an entire shift.

The new cameras went into effect last month and they faced their first real test on Tuesday, when Deputy Don Teague and Deputy Deandre Moxley shot Daniel Boyer, 24, after they say he pointed a gun at them as they were serving a warrant. According to the coroner, Boyer sustained four gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital.

It's believed the two deputies captured their encounter with Boyer on their body cameras. The sheriff told CBS4 he intends to release the video, but it is unclear when that might happen.

According to information released Wednesday, Teague, a five-year veteran, had just been assigned to train Moxley, who was hired in January and completed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in May.

Hale showed CBS4 the new body cameras, which are activated by pushing a bar on the front down. The cameras all plug into a system which can be easily accessed by a computer, and they can also feed live video to a cell phone app which the department recently used to find a suspect hiding in an attic.

"By sticking it up in the attic, we were able to look and you could actually see everything in the attic, and at one point we did see the individual up there," Hale said.

Hale said that so far, the cameras have been much more functional and sturdy. The department signed a three year contract with the company that provides the cameras, which includes cloud storage for video footage.