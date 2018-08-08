× Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting added to Crime Stoppers list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana just added a new name to its list of wanted suspects.

Harold Pulliam is the latest addition to the list. Last weekend, an arrest warrant was issued for Pulliam in the killing of Byron Davenport Jr. on May 19.

Davenport was shot to death at 25th and Sheldon Streets on the city’s east side. The victim’s father considers Pulliam’s family his friends and previously hoped the suspect would reach out to him.

An associate of Pulliam told CBS4 the shooting was in self-defense, but he remains on the run.

If you know anything about Pulliam’s whereabouts or anyone else on the list, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.