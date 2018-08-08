× Local school district hosts safety panel ahead of first day

CARMEL, Ind. – On Wednesday, Carmel Clay Schools will host a panel alongside local law enforcement to discuss what they are doing to increase school safety.

The community is encouraged to voice concerns and ask questions.

The panel will include:

Dr. Michael Beresford, Superintendent of Schools

Chief Jim Barlow, Carmel Police Department

Sergeant D.J Schoeff, Carmel Police School Resource Officer

Mrs. Amy Skeens-Benton, CHS Assistant Principal

Mrs. Karen McDaniel, CHS Assistant Principal

Ms. Tammy Thornbury, Assistant Director of Special Services

The discussion will be held at Carmel Middle School and begins at 6:30 p.m.