× Indiana school district says quick-thinking custodian defused dangerous situation involving teen with gun

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – School officials are crediting a custodian for stopping a potential gun threat on campus.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy showed up at Maconaquah High School with what appeared to be a handgun. He was stopped by Mike Glassburn, head custodian at the school.

The district said Glassburn defused the threat before police arrived, ordering the 14-year-old to place the weapon on the ground and calling for help. The teen complied with the orders, and school officials came to Glassburn’s aid until the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police arrived.

“It was a team effort,” Glassburn was quoted as saying on the district’s Facebook page. “I just did what any other staff member would have done.”

“Let’s show our gratitude and appreciation for Mike,” the school’s Facebook post read. “His dedication to the safety of our students is a great example of how deeply our Maconaquah staff members care.”

The gun was an airsoft gun that fires rubber pellets. The teen also had a pair of knives. He wasn’t a Maconoquah student, the district said, but was trying to make contact with a girl described as a “former acquaintance.”

The teen was taken to a secure juvenile facility and was detained on a charge of carrying a weapon on school property.

The district went on lockdown as a precaution. No one was hurt during the incident.