Grab your cloak and wand! Wizard Fest coming to Indy in November

Posted 7:41 am, August 8, 2018, by

Harry Potter fans outside Waterstone's book store in London's Oxford street on 15 July 2005 to secure their copies of the latest Harry Potter book "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (Photo credit Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Harry Potter fans, get ready to make some magic. Wizard Fest is coming to Indy.

The Harry Potter-themed event is visiting over a dozen cities this fall, and it will be at the Deluxe venue in the Old National Centre on November 4.

There will be a dance party, costume contest, and alcoholic “butter beer.”

The event has no actual affiliation with Harry Potter or Warner Bros. It’s open to everyone 18 and older.

And yes, wands are allowed as long as they’re not metal and under 18 inches.

Advanced tickets are on sale for $15 at LiveNation.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s